Inside 'House of Cards': Surprising facts even superfans don't know 

House of Cards captivated audiences with its intense political drama and complex characters. While many fans are familiar with the show's plot twists and turns, there are several behind-the-scenes secrets that even the most dedicated viewers might not know. These insights reveal the meticulous planning, creative decisions, and unexpected challenges that contributed to making House of Cards a standout series in television history.

#1 The original inspiration The show is based on a novel by former Chief of Staff at the UK Conservative Party, Michael Dobbs. The original story was set in Britain and adapted into a BBC miniseries before being reimagined for the American audience. The adaptation required a lot of changes to fit the U.S. political landscape, but retained the core themes of power and manipulation.

#2 Breaking new ground in streaming When House of Cards premiered in 2013, it was one of Netflix's first originals. This was a turning point for streaming services as it showed their capability to produce top-notch content to rival the likes of traditional networks. The success of House of Cards opened the floodgates for the rest of the streaming platforms to invest heavily in original programming.

#3 Kevin Spacey's unique approach Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood had a unique flair, which he brought by often breaking the fourth wall. The narrative technique made the viewers feel intimately connected to Underwood's conspiracies and inner musings. Drawing from his rich theatrical experience, Spacey's method added a layer of depth and fascination to his role. It made Underwood's machinations more accessible and engaging to the audience.

#4 Filming locations with political significance Although the story is set in Washington, D.C., many scenes were filmed in Baltimore. Baltimore provided a variety of architectural styles that could easily double for different parts of D.C., while also being logistically easier for production crews. This was a great way to keep things authentic without sacrificing practicality.