How 'Stranger Things' makes walkie-talkies feel totally real

The hit 80s nostalgia-drenched series Stranger Things has been amazing fans with its nostalgic elements, including walkie-talkies. The gadgets serve as an integral part of the show, making it all the more authentic. But, did you know the realism of these walkie-talkies isn't just a product of smart scripting but also careful detailing? Let's see how Stranger Things manages such convincing realism with these iconic comms.

#1 Authentic 1980s models As far as the authenticity of Stranger Things is concerned, the production team made sure that the walkie-talkies used on the show were actually authentic models from the 1980s. By using actual devices from that time, they ensured the historical accuracy and added an extra layer of believability to the show. This attention to detail makes viewers feel like they are going back in time, making their experience all the more amazing.

#2 Accurate sound effects More than anything, sound effects play a key role in making the walkie-talkies appear realistic on screen. The team painstakingly recreated static noises and voice distortions associated with older communication devices. These sound effects are a major contributor to pulling viewers into the world of Hawkins, Indiana, where clear communication is always marred by technological limitations.

#3 Realistic usage scenarios In Stranger Things, the characters use walkie-talkies in scenarios that mirror real-life applications from decades ago. Be it coordinating plans or warning each other about impending danger, these scenes are a reflection of how people relied on such technology before mobile phones became ubiquitous. This realistic usage further roots the viewers in the period and narrative context.