Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film titled 'Romeo,' set for December release

Shahid Kapoor 's upcoming collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj , which was earlier rumored to be titled Arjun Ustara, has been officially named Romeo, reported Pinkvilla. The film features an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri , Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda , Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal. It is set for a December 5, 2025, release and will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas's The Raja Saab.

Title significance Essence of Kapoor's character revealed A source close to the film's development told Pinkvilla that the title Romeo perfectly encapsulates the essence of Kapoor's character. The makers had considered other titles like Arjun Ustara and Evil but ultimately settled on Romeo. Kapoor will reportedly play a gangster with a vibrant life in this action-packed thriller.

Film details Dance number by Disha Patani Romeo is being described as a "tailor-made action thriller for today's audience," with a distinctive treatment compared to other films in the genre. While Dimri has been confirmed as the female lead, details about other characters remain undisclosed. Disha Patani has reportedly shot a special dance number with Kapoor for this film. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.