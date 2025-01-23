Meanwhile, there's a glimmer of hope for Indian cinema at the Oscars.

Anuja, a short film set in Delhi and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.

It'll compete against I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.

Anuja is about a nine-year-old girl working in a garment factory alongside her sister. It sheds light on resilience amidst challenging circumstances.