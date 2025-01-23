Oscars 2025: No nominations in International Film category for India
The 97th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre.
While India's official entry, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, was not shortlisted, several independent films, including Kanguva, Girls Will Be Girls, All We Imagine As Light, Aadujeevitham, and Veer Savarkar, were submitted for consideration in the International Feature Film category.
However, none of these Indian films received a nomination.
Meanwhile, the good news is 'Anuja' secured a nomination
Meanwhile, there's a glimmer of hope for Indian cinema at the Oscars.
Anuja, a short film set in Delhi and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.
It'll compete against I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.
Anuja is about a nine-year-old girl working in a garment factory alongside her sister. It sheds light on resilience amidst challenging circumstances.
'Emilia Pérez' leads the 97th Oscars nominations
Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical, leads the 97th Academy Awards nominations with a staggering 13 nods.
Close behind are two major contenders: Brady Corbet's epic historical drama The Brutalist and the widely successful musical adaptation Wicked, both garnering 10 nominations each.
Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony for the first time, bringing his unique brand of humor to the Dolby Theatre on March 2.