Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' nominated for Oscars 2025!
What's the story
India's 2025 Oscars hopes are still alive!
On Thursday evening, the nominations for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards were announced and the live-action short film Anuja, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, has made it to the top five.
It will be competing with A Lien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent for the trophy.
Other hopefuls
No other Indian film made it to Best International Feature
While the Hindi language film Anuja can just script history for India, it will be producer Monga Kapoor's third Oscar victory (she already has two statuettes for The Elephant Whisperers and Period. End of Sentence).
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the project earlier this month.
But apart from this, no independently submitted Indian film made it to the International Feature Film category.
Film
Here's more about 'Anuja'
Directed by philosopher-turned-filmmaker Adam J Graves, Anuja stars Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, and Nagesh Bhonsle.
It is now available to stream on Netflix, home to many critically acclaimed, award circuit' favorite films.
The film revolves around Anuja (Pathan) and her sister Palak (Shanbhag), who work at a Delhi garment factory.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx0TZIpUen— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025