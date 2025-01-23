What's the story

India's 2025 Oscars hopes are still alive!

On Thursday evening, the nominations for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards were announced and the live-action short film Anuja, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, has made it to the top five.

It will be competing with A Lien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent for the trophy.