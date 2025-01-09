Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-hopeful short film 'Anuja' as executive producer
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come on board as executive producer of the short film Anuja.
Directed by Adam J Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, it won the Live Action Short award at the 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival and is now eyeing an Oscar nomination in the live-action short film category.
Anuja tells a gripping story of a nine-year-old girl Anuja working in a back-alley garment factory with her elder sister Palak.
Team's reaction
Chopra Jonas expressed enthusiasm for 'Anuja'
Chopra Jonas said, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children worldwide, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."
"Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."
Film's theme
'Anuja' explores the power of choices
The film explores Anuja's journey as she struggles with a life-changing decision that could redefine her family's future.
The lead role is played by Sajda Pathan, who lends authenticity to her character by having survived on the streets of old Delhi with her sister before being rescued by the Salaam Baalak Trust.
Film's support
'Anuja' is a collaborative effort backed by notable entities
Anuja was a collaborative effort involving the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by Mira Nair's family to support street and working children.
The film also received backing from Shine Global, known for producing Academy Award-winning films War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films.
Among its producers are Mindy Kaling and Oscar-winner Guneet Monga Kapoor.