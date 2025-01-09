What's the story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come on board as executive producer of the short film Anuja.

Directed by Adam J Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, it won the Live Action Short award at the 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival and is now eyeing an Oscar nomination in the live-action short film category.

Anuja tells a gripping story of a nine-year-old girl Anuja working in a back-alley garment factory with her elder sister Palak.