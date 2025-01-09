Imanvi Esmail may romance Kartik in Anurag Basu's next: Report
What's the story
Content creator and actor Imanvi Esmail is reportedly in talks to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming love saga, reported Mid-Day.
This comes after actor Triptii Dimri's plans to work with Basu and Aaryan recently fell through.
Aaryan and Dimri were initially set to lead Basu's Aashiqui 3 but due to title-related disputes, the film has been indefinitely postponed.
Basu and Aaryan have now shifted their attention to this new untitled romance drama.
Casting negotiations
Esmail's casting depends on agreement with Prabhas's film producers
Esmail, currently collaborating with producer Bhushan Kumar on her debut movie opposite Prabhas, has become a likely lead for Basu's film.
A source told Mid-Day that Kumar has started conversations with the producers of Prabhas's film to get permissions to cast Esmail.
"Imanvi has signed an agreement stating that she wouldn't commit to any new film until Prabhas's movie is released."
Casting challenges
'If the teams are unable to negotiate...'
The source further explained, "Bhushan is talking to them to see if she can be cast in Kartik's film because that will hit the screens after Prabhas's movie. If the teams are unable to negotiate, the makers may look at other options."
The insider also clarified Dimri wasn't considered for this new film because of her six-month commitment to Vishal Bhardwaj's project.
If Esmail doesn't come onboard, the makers will approach Sara Ali Khan.
Career transition
Esmail's journey from content creator to potential Bollywood actor
Esmail, who grew up in the US, credits her mother for introducing her to iconic actors like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Vyjayanthimala.
Their classical movements and expressive choreography inspired her to pursue dancing.
Her passion for dance helped her attract an audience of 902K on Instagram and 1.8 million on YouTube.
In 2020, her choreography on Ramta jogi (Taal) went viral, earning her widespread recognition.
Meanwhile, Dimri will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in her next project directed by Bhardwaj.