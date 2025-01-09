What's the story

Content creator and actor Imanvi Esmail is reportedly in talks to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming love saga, reported Mid-Day.

This comes after actor Triptii Dimri's plans to work with Basu and Aaryan recently fell through.

Aaryan and Dimri were initially set to lead Basu's Aashiqui 3 but due to title-related disputes, the film has been indefinitely postponed.

Basu and Aaryan have now shifted their attention to this new untitled romance drama.