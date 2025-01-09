Jessica Alba-Cash Warren separate after 16 years of marriage: Report
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jessica Alba (43) and her husband, film producer Cash Warren (45) have reportedly separated after 16 years of marriage and are heading toward divorce, reported TMZ.
The couple, who got married in May 2008, are parents to three children: daughters Honor (16), Haven (13), and son Hayes (7).
The reason behind their separation has not been disclosed yet.
Family time
Alba and Warren's recent family celebrations
Despite the alleged separation, Alba and Warren were spotted celebrating Thanksgiving together with their kids in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The actor posted a family photo on Instagram with the caption: "Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours. Sending lots of love and light."
They also celebrated Christmas as a family, which Alba marked online by posting another group photo.
Speculations
Couple's recent outing and missing wedding rings
The couple was reportedly last seen together at Universal Studios, celebrating Hayes's New Year's Eve birthday. Alba shared the moment on Instagram, expressing her joy.
However, in all three recent family photos shared by Alba, her left hand was hidden while Warren's bare left ring finger was visible in two of them.
This has led to speculations about their marital status as Alba has also been spotted without her wedding ring in recent paparazzi sightings.
Relationship timeline
A look at Alba and Warren's love story
Alba, famous for her work in Honey and Fantastic Four, first met Warren on the sets of the latter film in 2004 when he was an assistant director.
They got engaged in December 2007 and got married in a low-key ceremony at a Beverly Hills courthouse in May 2008.
At the time of their wedding, Alba was pregnant with their eldest child Honor.