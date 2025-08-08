PM Modi dials Putin amid Trump tariff war 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation between their countries. According to an official statement, President Putin also briefed PM Modi on recent developments in Ukraine. "While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict," the statement by PIB said.

Partnership review Modi invites Putin to visit India The leaders also took stock of their bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia. During the call, PM Modi invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. Once finalized, this visit is likely to give a new impetus to trade, defense, and energy cooperation between both nations.

Peace talks Meeting comes after Trump imposed additional tariff on India The meeting comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50% tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia. Calling the imposition "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," India clarified that its imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for its population of 1.4 billion people. It also stressed that India would take necessary actions to protect its national interests.

EAM Putin to visit India On Thursday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, who was in Moscow, said Putin will visit India soon. "We have got a special, long relationship, and we value this relationship. We have had high-level engagement, and these high-level engagements have contributed very substantially. We are very excited...to learn about the visit...I think the dates are almost finalized now," the NSA said. Russian news agency Interfax, quoting Doval, said Putin will visit India in late August.