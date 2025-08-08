Next Article
Murmu shares Raksha Bandhan message, highlights need to protect women
President Droupadi Murmu wished everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan, using the occasion to highlight how the festival isn't just about sibling bonds—it's also a reminder to support women's rights and respect in society.
Work together for safer environment where women can thrive: Murmu
Murmu encouraged everyone to work together for a safer environment where women can thrive.
She expressed the sentiment, "Let's reaffirm our commitment to making India a place where women feel safe and valued."
Her message: celebrate with love, but don't forget the bigger promise of protection and equality.