Woman kills husband using YouTube-taught method: What we know
In Karimnagar, Telangana, a woman named Ramadevi has been accused of murdering her husband Sampath by pouring pesticide into his ear—a method she reportedly found on YouTube.
Sampath, who often argued with Ramadevi and was drunk that night, was lured out by her lover Rajayya and his friend Srinivas.
After the murder, Ramadevi tried to cover it up by filing a missing person report for her husband.
How police cracked the case
Police got suspicious when Ramadevi and Rajayya resisted a post-mortem after Sampath's body was found.
Using call records and CCTV footage, they traced the group's movements and arrested all three suspects.
During questioning, they confessed to planning and carrying out the murder.
The trio is now in judicial custody as police continue investigating this disturbing case influenced by online content.