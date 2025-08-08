Woman kills husband using YouTube-taught method: What we know India Aug 08, 2025

In Karimnagar, Telangana, a woman named Ramadevi has been accused of murdering her husband Sampath by pouring pesticide into his ear—a method she reportedly found on YouTube.

Sampath, who often argued with Ramadevi and was drunk that night, was lured out by her lover Rajayya and his friend Srinivas.

After the murder, Ramadevi tried to cover it up by filing a missing person report for her husband.