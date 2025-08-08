India concerned over China's dam on Brahmaputra river

Why this matters: Impacts on ecosystems and border tensions

This isn't just a neighborly dispute—it's about water security for millions in northeast India and Bangladesh.

India keeps asking China for river data that's crucial for flood warnings, but hasn't gotten much back.

There are also big worries: blocked sediment could hurt fragile ecosystems, and with ongoing border tensions, some fear water could be used as leverage.

PM Modi is expected to discuss all this with President Xi at the SCO Summit later this month.