India concerned over China's dam on Brahmaputra river
India is worried about China's massive new hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) river, close to Arunachal Pradesh.
The dam—set to be finished in the 2030s and three times bigger than the Three Gorges Dam—could impact millions downstream.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar brought up these concerns during his July visit to China.
Why this matters: Impacts on ecosystems and border tensions
This isn't just a neighborly dispute—it's about water security for millions in northeast India and Bangladesh.
India keeps asking China for river data that's crucial for flood warnings, but hasn't gotten much back.
There are also big worries: blocked sediment could hurt fragile ecosystems, and with ongoing border tensions, some fear water could be used as leverage.
PM Modi is expected to discuss all this with President Xi at the SCO Summit later this month.