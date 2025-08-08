India-China in talks to reopen Himalayan trade routes
India and China are in talks to reopen trade through three key Himalayan passes—Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La—which have been closed since 2020 due to COVID-19 and border clashes.
These routes were vital for local economies and cross-border exchange, so bringing them back could be a big deal for people living near the border.
Trade resumption shows possible thaw in ties
Restarting trade is more than just business—it signals that India and China might finally be cooling off after years of standoffs.
The move follows recent steps like allowing tourist visas again and resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Talks are also happening about bringing back direct flights.
All this comes just before PM Modi's trip to China for the SCO summit in August 2025—his first visit there since 2018—so it's a sign both sides want things to get back on track.