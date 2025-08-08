India-China in talks to reopen Himalayan trade routes

Trade resumption shows possible thaw in ties

Restarting trade is more than just business—it signals that India and China might finally be cooling off after years of standoffs.

The move follows recent steps like allowing tourist visas again and resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Talks are also happening about bringing back direct flights.

All this comes just before PM Modi's trip to China for the SCO summit in August 2025—his first visit there since 2018—so it's a sign both sides want things to get back on track.