Video: Couple alleges Delhi restaurant denied them entry over attire 

A couple was allegedly denied entry to a restaurant in Delhi 's Pitampura area for wearing Indian attire. The incident, which was caught on video, has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the couple narrates their ordeal and accuses the restaurant manager of misbehavior. The person recording the clip also condemned the establishment's policy against Indian attire and called for its immediate shutdown.

Accusations 'They have insulted Indian culture' "Inhone kum kapde pehenne walo ko jaane diya ye bolke ki aapke ethnic dress ko hum allow nahi karenge (They let those wearing short clothes get in and told us we cannot allow ethnic dress)," the man in the video said. "Indian culture ki beizzati ki hai aur ek aurat ki beizzati ki hai (They have insulted Indian culture and a woman)," he added.

Official response Kejriwal informed about incident The video caught the attention of Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, who said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been informed about the matter. He added that officials have been directed to investigate and take immediate action against the establishment. After the incident, Mishra said the restaurant owners have agreed to lift any restrictions on attire.