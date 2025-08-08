Video: Couple alleges Delhi restaurant denied them entry over attire
What's the story
A couple was allegedly denied entry to a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura area for wearing Indian attire. The incident, which was caught on video, has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the couple narrates their ordeal and accuses the restaurant manager of misbehavior. The person recording the clip also condemned the establishment's policy against Indian attire and called for its immediate shutdown.
Accusations
'They have insulted Indian culture'
"Inhone kum kapde pehenne walo ko jaane diya ye bolke ki aapke ethnic dress ko hum allow nahi karenge (They let those wearing short clothes get in and told us we cannot allow ethnic dress)," the man in the video said. "Indian culture ki beizzati ki hai aur ek aurat ki beizzati ki hai (They have insulted Indian culture and a woman)," he added.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
See what is happening in Delhi restaurant Tubata in Pitampura. A couple was denied entry and not allowed to enter just because they were wearing Indian attire! pic.twitter.com/xCw5bFw0Zb— Rosy (@rose_k01) August 8, 2025
Official response
Kejriwal informed about incident
The video caught the attention of Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, who said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been informed about the matter. He added that officials have been directed to investigate and take immediate action against the establishment. After the incident, Mishra said the restaurant owners have agreed to lift any restrictions on attire.
Policy change
Discounts for sisters visiting in Indian attire on Rakshabandhan
"The operators of this Pitampura restaurant have accepted that they will no longer impose any restrictions based on attire," he wrote. He also said that the restaurant is offering discounts for sisters visiting in Indian attire on Rakshabandhan as a gesture of goodwill. While the matter appears to have been settled, Neeraj Aggarwal, the restaurant owner, clarified that the couple was denied entry because they didn't have a reservation, adding there is no dress code at his establishment.