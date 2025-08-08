Uttarakhand flash floods: 16 people, including Army personnel, missing

Flash floods hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village on August 5, causing major damage to homes and roads. By August 8, over 560 people had been evacuated, but sadly, four lives were lost and 16 people—including Army personnel—are still missing.

Over 800 rescue workers on ground Over 800 rescue workers from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and local police are on the ground.

They're using drones, sniffer dogs, radar tech, and helicopters to search through debris as high as a six-story building.

Army builds quick bridge over Bhagirathi river The Army even built a quick bridge over the Bhagirathi river to get people out faster and bring in medical help.

Restoring roads and phone lines is now a top priority.