Huma Qureshi's cousin killed over parking spat; teen, brother arrested
A parking spot argument in Jangpura, New Delhi turned deadly on August 7 when Asif Qureshi, who was related to actor Huma Qureshi, was fatally stabbed.
The dispute started after Asif asked a teen, Ujjwal, to move his scooty. Things escalated quickly and Ujjwal's brother Gautam allegedly attacked Asif with a shiv.
Both brothers were drunk during altercation
Bystanders tried to help but Asif didn't make it to the hospital.
Police used CCTV footage to track down and arrest both brothers soon after.
Turns out, this wasn't their first clash with Asif—there was a similar argument last November but no official complaint then.
The police have now recovered the weapon and registered a murder case.