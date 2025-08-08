Indian Railways sets record with 4.5km-long freight train

Picture this: 354 wagons linked together, pulled by seven engines, rolling from Ganjkhwaja to Garhwa Road—about 200km—in five hours. The train started on a dedicated freight corridor and then switched to regular tracks, showing off some serious coordination.

Benefits of long trains

Running one giant train instead of several smaller ones saves time, frees up space on busy rail lines, and speeds up deliveries.

It's a big step for Indian Railways in making cargo transport faster and more efficient—and honestly, it's pretty cool to see what teamwork can pull off.