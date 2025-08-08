Next Article
UP farmer catches fire during land eviction, dies
In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, an elderly farmer named Satyabhan was badly burned after mysteriously catching fire during a land eviction on Thursday.
Revenue officials and police had come to remove his family from land they've lived on for decades.
According to Satyabhan's son, some villagers poured diesel and set their hut ablaze to force them out.
Two revenue officials suspended
Satyabhan is now in hospital with severe burns, while his daughter-in-law Lalitesh was also hurt trying to save him. The family wants action against those responsible.
Two revenue officials have been suspended for negligence, and the district administration has ordered a fast-track investigation to find out exactly what happened and who was involved.