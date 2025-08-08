Next Article
Nashik: Empty goods train derails, blocking route to Mumbai
An empty goods train coach derailed early Friday at Nandgaon station in Nashik, blocking a key railway route to Mumbai.
No one was hurt, but the main line between Nandgaon and Chalisgaon was shut down right during the busy morning rush.
Trains delayed up to 3 hours
If you were planning to reach Mumbai by train that morning, chances are you were stuck—major trains like the Rajdhani and Duronto were delayed up to three hours.
Railway teams rushed in to clear things up, with officials saying getting traffic back on track was their top priority.
For anyone who relies on these routes daily, it's a reminder of how even one glitch can throw off an entire city's routine.