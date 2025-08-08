91% of Indian Gen Z uses social media for news

A new study by Google and Kantar shows that 91% of Indian Gen Z (ages 15-28) turn to social media for news, with video platforms close behind at 88%. This digital-first generation—about 86 million urban Indians—prefers interactive, engaging content over traditional formats.

Diverse sources Gen Z's feeds are a mix: institutional publishers, independent creators, and meme pages.

Nearly half (48%) follow niche or civic creators, more than those sticking to traditional outlets (43%).

Still, 47% say they trust established news organizations most when it comes to credibility.

Language matters English is the top pick for reading articles (42%), but local languages win out for videos (56%) and audio (57%), making content feel more relatable.

Plus, a huge 84% use generative AI tools to get quick answers or translate the news.