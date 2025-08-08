'Mud in lungs…stones in throats': Uttarakhand cloudburst rescuers left traumatized 

The devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has left a shocking impact on rescuers and survivors. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, triggered flash floods in the Kheer Ganga river. At least five people have been confirmed dead, and dozens more are feared missing. The floods have also caused extensive damage to hotels and residential buildings in Dharali town.

Survivor impact Survivors fearful, sad, confused: Doctor Dr. Priya Tyagi, a psychiatrist in the treatment team, said survivors are under immense mental stress. "The disaster has shaken them... They're fearful, sad, and confused," she said. Most patients have suffered blunt-force injuries to their chest, head or legs, she said. In some extreme cases, doctors found sand and small stones embedded deep inside the patients' lungs and wounds.

Doctors One patient critical Following the cloudburst, medical personnel in Uttarakhand have been treating at least a dozen injured people, with cases being referred to important medical centers in Dehradun and Rishikesh. According to TOI, one Army Lieutenant Colonel is currently receiving treatment at the Military Hospital in Dehradun for leg fractures and serious blunt force injuries. Another patient remains serious at AIIMS Rishikesh after suffering a pneumothorax, a dangerous condition in which broken ribs puncture the lungs, releasing air into the chest cavity.

Rescue efforts Rescue operation underway The Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are all involved in the rescue operation. Helicopters are being used to airlift people trapped in disaster-hit areas of Dharali-Harsil. The rescued are being brought to the Matli helipad for further evacuation.