Kerala CM asks Rajnath Singh to keep BrahMos unit local
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh not to move the BrahMos manufacturing unit out of Thiruvananthapuram.
There's talk of splitting the local facility, BATL, from its parent company, and Vijayan says keeping it in Kerala is key for the state's growth.
Vijayan pointed out that BATL supports big names like ISRO and DRDO and has been part of India's defense scene since 2007.
He's worried that splitting it up could mess with production and put jobs at risk, so he wants BATL to stay connected with its parent company for the sake of ongoing defense projects.