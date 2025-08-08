Mann Ki Baat has earned ₹34cr in revenue: Parliament

Mann Ki Baat isn't just on old-school radio; it airs live across All India Radio's national and regional stations (with versions for different languages), plus Doordarshan TV channels and DD Free Dish. This mix means the show connects with people from big cities to remote villages.

Where to watch online

If you're not tuning in on radio or TV, you can catch Mann Ki Baat online—on YouTube (PMO India and AIR), Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT app, or NewsOnAIR (which hosts over 260 channels).

It also pops up on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and even news feeds like PB SHABD—so you don't miss out wherever you are.