Next Article
Manipur hospitals to stop free PMJAY treatment: What's the reason
Starting August 16, private hospitals in Manipur will pause PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat) benefits because the state government hasn't paid them back for past treatments.
Hospital leaders say they just can't keep offering free care without getting reimbursed, and they're hoping people understand their side.
Patients will have to pay upfront during the suspension
During the suspension, anyone who needs treatment at a private hospital will have to pay regular rates upfront.
If the government clears its dues later, eligible patients will get those fees refunded.
The move has sparked concerns among patients—especially since many worry about losing access to essential care like dialysis, which already has long wait times at government hospitals.