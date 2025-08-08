Defence Ministry plans to buy 200 light helicopters
India's Defence Ministry just kicked off plans to buy 200 light helicopters—120 for the Army, 80 for the Air Force—to finally swap out those decades-old Chetak and Cheetah choppers.
This move is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push, which basically means making more defense gear at home instead of relying on imports.
New choppers will be used for border patrol, troop transportation
These new choppers aren't just about flying—they'll handle border patrols, quick troop drops, rescue missions, and even evacuations.
Designed for both day and night action along tough borders, they'll work alongside attack helicopters to keep things secure.
Move to boost India's aerospace industry
This isn't just about shiny new machines. It's a big boost for India's aerospace industry—think more jobs and fresh opportunities in high-tech manufacturing.
Plus, it builds on recent moves like various procurement efforts and initiatives to boost indigenous production, all helping India stand on its own feet when it comes to military tech.