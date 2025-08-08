Defence Ministry plans to buy 200 light helicopters

These new choppers aren't just about flying—they'll handle border patrols, quick troop drops, rescue missions, and even evacuations. Designed for both day and night action along tough borders, they'll work alongside attack helicopters to keep things secure.

Move to boost India's aerospace industry

This isn't just about shiny new machines. It's a big boost for India's aerospace industry—think more jobs and fresh opportunities in high-tech manufacturing.

Plus, it builds on recent moves like various procurement efforts and initiatives to boost indigenous production, all helping India stand on its own feet when it comes to military tech.