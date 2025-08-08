Next Article
Army builds bridge to rescue tourists stranded in Uttarkashi
Flash floods hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village on August 5, wrecking homes, roads, and phone lines.
The biggest setback? A key bridge near Gangnani collapsed, making it tough to get heavy rescue gear into the area.
400 out of 500 rescued so far
The Indian Army is now putting up a temporary bailey bridge so help can finally reach those stranded. Crews are also using special radars to find people trapped under debris.
Efforts are underway to restore electricity and phone service, and so far, 400 out of 500 stranded travelers have been rescued.
Getting the new bridge up should speed things along for everyone still waiting.