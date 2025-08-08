Next Article
Uttarakhand cloudburst: 566 people rescued; 16 still missing
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and 16 still missing—including nine Army personnel.
So far, 566 people have been rescued.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is on the ground, personally checking in on survivors and promising support.
Over 800 rescue workers on ground
Over 800 rescue workers from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF are working non-stop to find those still unaccounted for.
Local reports say some laborers and guests may also be missing.
Despite tough conditions, teams are doing everything they can to help people recover from this disaster.