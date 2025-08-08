Next Article
Odisha cop on run after 'forced' marriage to minor
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Odisha, Amit Padhi, has been accused of forcing a minor girl he met on Facebook into marriage.
According to the girl's mother, Padhi made her daughter pretend she was 22 so they could get married.
Afterward, the minor allegedly faced both physical and mental abuse from Padhi and his family.
Padhi's family members have surrendered in court
After the victim filed a complaint, police suspended Padhi and booked him under child marriage laws—but he's currently on the run.
His family members have surrendered in court and are out on bail.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to locate Padhi and gather more evidence.