Odisha cop on run after 'forced' marriage to minor India Aug 08, 2025

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Odisha, Amit Padhi, has been accused of forcing a minor girl he met on Facebook into marriage.

According to the girl's mother, Padhi made her daughter pretend she was 22 so they could get married.

Afterward, the minor allegedly faced both physical and mental abuse from Padhi and his family.