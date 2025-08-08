Next Article
India seeks to collaborate with UK, Japan, France on engines
India is exploring partnerships with the UK, France, and Japan to build fighter jet engines at home.
After recent global supply chain hiccups, India is considering offers from Rolls-Royce and Safran to boost its own defense tech and keep things running smoothly.
Talks are on with Rolls-Royce and Safran
Indian officials met with Rolls-Royce in the UK for talks on sharing tech and making engines together.
Safran is open to sharing its engine know-how too, while Japan has stepped up with similar offers after high-level meetings in Delhi.
The goal? Powering future Indian fighter jets with engines made locally—something Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says is key for strengthening defense readiness and a stronger homegrown industry.