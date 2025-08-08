India seeks to collaborate with UK, Japan, France on engines

Talks are on with Rolls-Royce and Safran

Indian officials met with Rolls-Royce in the UK for talks on sharing tech and making engines together.

Safran is open to sharing its engine know-how too, while Japan has stepped up with similar offers after high-level meetings in Delhi.

The goal? Powering future Indian fighter jets with engines made locally—something Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says is key for strengthening defense readiness and a stronger homegrown industry.