What's the story

Producer Suniel Narang has claimed that Amazon Prime Video threatened to cut their deal by ₹10 crore if the film Kuberaa wasn't launched on the scheduled date of June 20, 2025.

This claim underscores the rising influence of streaming platforms on theatrical release schedules.

During a chat with Gulte, Narang discussed the pressure filmmakers face when it comes to post-theatrical streaming windows.