Did Prime threaten to cut ₹10cr if 'Kuberaa' is delayed?
What's the story
Producer Suniel Narang has claimed that Amazon Prime Video threatened to cut their deal by ₹10 crore if the film Kuberaa wasn't launched on the scheduled date of June 20, 2025.
This claim underscores the rising influence of streaming platforms on theatrical release schedules.
During a chat with Gulte, Narang discussed the pressure filmmakers face when it comes to post-theatrical streaming windows.
Release pressure
Narang shares his experience with OTT platforms
Narang revealed that Telugu movies typically come on OTT platforms within 28 days, occasionally extending to 30 days.
He added, "They have overtaken everything, and it all goes according to their will."
Despite requesting Prime Video for a few extra weeks because of some potential post-production delays, the response was firm.
"I requested them (Prime Video) to give me a few weeks' time and a July date because there might be a delay in post-production."
Industry worries
Producer expressed concerns about the industry's dependence on external platforms
The producer also shared concerns about the industry's dependence on external platforms for various services.
"And yet people say artists' remuneration should be reduced. Why should we do that? India has a population of 145 crore, only 50 of them are superstars."
"They are gods, in my opinion. The issue lies with everything else but them. These other entities are happy irrespective of films being a hit or a flop," Narang stated.
Film details
Dhanush-Nagajuna's film, directed by Sekhar Kammula
Kuberaa, helmed by Sekhar Kammula, features a star-studded cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.
The movie is set to release in theaters on June 20 after being postponed from its original April release.
The OTT rights have been secured by Amazon Prime Video.
Designed as a pan-India spectacle, Kuberaa has been shot in Tamil and Telugu with a simultaneous release planned in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.