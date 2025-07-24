Madras HC orders removal of 'Bad Girl' teaser; here's why

The Madras High Court recently ordered the removal of the teaser for Varsha Bharath's upcoming film, Bad Girl , from social media platforms. The court's decision was based on concerns that the content in the teaser sexualizes underage characters and could negatively influence teenage viewers. As per India Today, Justice P Dhanabal said, "If the children see the said contents of the videos, certainly it will spoil their minds."

Film controversy Bharath defended her work The film, produced by Vetri Maaran and presented by Anurag Kashyap, has been criticized by right-wing groups for its portrayal of a Brahmin schoolgirl who openly talks about sex and relationships. Bharath defended her work, saying, "I just wanted to write a character that is very relatable," adding that "My film is not a self-help book."

Film reception 'Bad Girl' won NETPAC Award at IFFR Despite the controversy, Bad Girl has been internationally recognized, winning the NETPAC Award at the 2025 International Film Festival of Rotterdam for its depiction of a young woman's coming-of-age. Its bold themes have not been well-received by conservative groups in India. The film's teaser was released on January 26, 2025, and faced major backlash, which led to legal action from individuals like lawyer S Venkatesh, who claimed it violated the POCSO Act and Information Technology Act.

Ongoing controversy Clash between artistic expression and cultural sensibilities The ongoing controversy surrounding Bad Girl highlights the clash between artistic expression and cultural sensibilities in Tamil cinema. The film's production team, which includes acclaimed filmmakers Vetri Maaran and Kashyap, has added to the high-profile nature of this dispute. Their involvement has sparked further discussions about the film's content and its potential impact on society. However, despite these challenges, Bad Girl reportedly cleared censorship hurdles with a U/A certificate.