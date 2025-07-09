'Bad Girl' gets censor board's approval; check out release date
What's the story
The Tamil-language coming-of-age drama, Bad Girl, has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. The film will be released in Indian theaters on September 5. It will clash at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss's action entertainer Madhrasi.
Controversy
Earlier this year, Bad Girl courted controversy for its depiction of caste and gender dynamics. The movie's teaser in January sparked debates over its portrayal of Brahmin identity. Despite the backlash, the film continued to receive international acclaim, winning major awards at global film festivals. It won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam. It also got the Young Jury Award for Best Feature Film at Spain's Cinema Jove- Valencia International Film Festival.
Cast and crew
Bad Girl features a talented cast including Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthi Priya, TeeJay Arunasalam, Saranya Ravichandran, and Sashank Bommireddipalli. Amid the film festival screenings, critics have praised the young actor's performances. The movie's technical aspects are also noteworthy, with cinematography by Jagadeesh Ravi, Preetha Jayaraman, and Prince Anderson. The music score is by Amit Trivedi; sound design by Vinoth Thanigasalam; and visual effects led by R Harihara Suthan.