'Bad Girl' gets censor board's approval; check out release date

Controversy and acclaim

Earlier this year, Bad Girl courted controversy for its depiction of caste and gender dynamics. The movie's teaser in January sparked debates over its portrayal of Brahmin identity. Despite the backlash, the film continued to receive international acclaim, winning major awards at global film festivals. It won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam. It also got the Young Jury Award for Best Feature Film at Spain's Cinema Jove- Valencia International Film Festival.