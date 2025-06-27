Kajol's 'Maa' expected to earn ₹6.5cr on Day 1

Kajol 's much-awaited horror film, Maa, hit the theaters on Friday. The Vishal Furia directorial has been released in competition with Housefull 5 and Aamir Khan 's Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite the stiff competition, early estimates suggest that the film may collect between ₹4.5cr and ₹6.5cr net on its opening day, per Pinkvilla and Koimoi.

Box office potential 'Maa' aims for higher estimates, could surpass 'Deva' If Maa manages to hit the higher end of the estimated range, it could surpass Shahid Kapoor's Deva, which collected ₹5.78cr. A collection of over ₹6cr would place it in the 10th position among the highest Bollywood openings of 2025 so far. The film has been certified UA 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), making it suitable for viewers aged 16 and above.

Marketing strategy Ajay Devgn offers 'Buy 2, get 1 free' ticket deal To boost advance bookings for Maa, Ajay Devgn announced a limited-time "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" offer. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote the deal, which is valid until Friday. The film has a runtime of two hours and 15 minutes and is expected to deliver a fast-paced horror experience rooted in mythology and maternal instincts.