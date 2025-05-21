Tamannaah Bhatia never felt typecast because of dance numbers
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia, a leading star of South and Hindi cinema, recently opened up about her varied roles in the industry.
Despite her prominent appearances in songs of recent films such as KGF: Chapter 1, Jailer, Stree 2, Vedaa, and Raid 2, Bhatia emphasized that these are merely "one of the many things" she does.
Speaking with PTI, she said, "It happens with a lot of people, they do get typecast. But it hasn't happened with me."
Career insights
'I'm only interested in reaching people'
Explaining her approach to her career, Bhatia said, "I do long format, features, and I work in different languages and industries. I work on stage, I make reels. I'm an entertainer. I'm only interested in reaching people."
She emphasized her commitment to entertaining audiences across the board and expressed her excitement for every opportunity to connect with people through her performances.
Upcoming projects
Bhatia claimed that being typecast is just a misnomer
Bhatia also opened up about her upcoming Bollywood projects: Ranger opposite Ajay Devgn, a Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham, a No Entry sequel, and a folk thriller Vvan opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
Looking back at her career, she said, "I'm happy that I didn't get typecast after doing only special songs. It's a misnomer that if you do something, you become typecast. I've done a lot of songs, if you count how many songs I've done, you will be stunned."
Commercial success
Bhatia's special appearances have been commercially successful
Bhatia was elated over the commercial success of films with her special appearances.
She said, "It's been on since maybe KGF, in which I did a song. Then I've done a song in Rajini sir's film, Jailer, a song in Stree 2, and now Raid 2. The fact that all these films have made this kind of money is extremely validating."
"I'm just happy that even if I could contribute just through a song, it's validating."