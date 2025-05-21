What's the story

Tamannaah Bhatia, a leading star of South and Hindi cinema, recently opened up about her varied roles in the industry.

Despite her prominent appearances in songs of recent films such as KGF: Chapter 1, Jailer, Stree 2, Vedaa, and Raid 2, Bhatia emphasized that these are merely "one of the many things" she does.

Speaking with PTI, she said, "It happens with a lot of people, they do get typecast. But it hasn't happened with me."