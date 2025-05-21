What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has made a grand return to the Cannes Film Festival after 12 years. The director is at the festival to promote his latest production, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

At Cannes, Johar shared a surprising memory about his hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

He revealed that the European rights of the film were once sold for just $5,000.

This deal was made in 2002 when the director visited Cannes with his father, Yash Johar.