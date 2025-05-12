Anshuman Jha announces 'Lakadbaggha 3' after meeting Chilean President
What's the story
Filmmaker and actor Anshuman Jha has confirmed the third installment of his action film franchise Lakadbaggha.
The announcement comes after his recent meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font in Mumbai.
The meeting also had the Minister of Culture and Arts, Carolina Arredondo, who discussed the possibility of showcasing Chile's cultural diversity through Bollywood cinema.
Jha's production company, First Ray Films, is reportedly mulling shooting Lakadbaggha 3 in Chile.
Cultural exchange
Jha expressed excitement for cultural exchange through arts
Jha, who recently wrapped up Lakadbaggha 2 in Indonesia, was thrilled about the proposed cultural exchange.
"I come from theater, so any cultural exchange through the arts is an exciting endeavor. With so many divisive elements in the world, it is great to meet a leader of a nation who wants to encourage exchange and unity through the arts," he said in a media statement.
"It was an honor to meet his excellency President Gabriel Boric Font," he added.
Studio visit
Chilean delegation's visit to Yash Raj Films studios
The Chilean delegation, during their Mumbai visit, also visited Yash Raj Films studios.
Pathaan 2 by Yash Raj Films and Lakadbaggha 3 by First Ray Films are reportedly in talks to be shot in Chile next year.
This is a major step toward promoting Bollywood cinema in Chile and letting the country showcase its cultural diversity on the world stage.