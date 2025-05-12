What's the story

Filmmaker and actor Anshuman Jha has confirmed the third installment of his action film franchise Lakadbaggha.

The announcement comes after his recent meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font in Mumbai.

The meeting also had the Minister of Culture and Arts, Carolina Arredondo, who discussed the possibility of showcasing Chile's cultural diversity through Bollywood cinema.

Jha's production company, First Ray Films, is reportedly mulling shooting Lakadbaggha 3 in Chile.