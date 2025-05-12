Despite release delay, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' tops IMDb's most-anticipated list
What's the story
Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is creating some serious buzz with its next film, Bhool Chuk Maaf.
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie has been declared the most anticipated Indian movie on IMDb.
The ranking speaks volumes about the film's rising popularity and the buzz it has generated among cinephiles across the globe.
Bhool Chuk Maaf has an interesting premise and an even more interesting cast.
Film details
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' combines romance, humor with time-loop twist
Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf promises to be a delightful family entertainer. The film mixes romance and humor with a unique time-loop twist.
Set against the culturally rich backdrop of Varanasi, the movie also promises to be visually vibrant.
The time-loop element suggests an engaging plot full of comedic situations and opportunities for character development through repeated experiences.
Release halted
HC has put a stay on its OTT release
Maddock Films has a history of critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies, which often blend genres and offer a fresh perspective.
The film's collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios points to its wide release.
However, Bhool Chuk Maaf's digital release has recently hit a legal roadblock.
The Bombay High Court has put a stay on its OTT release following PVR Inox's objection to Maddock Films's sudden shift from a theatrical to digital debut.
The next court hearing is on June 16.