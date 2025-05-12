What's the story

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is creating some serious buzz with its next film, Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie has been declared the most anticipated Indian movie on IMDb.

The ranking speaks volumes about the film's rising popularity and the buzz it has generated among cinephiles across the globe.

Bhool Chuk Maaf has an interesting premise and an even more interesting cast.