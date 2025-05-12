'Tears you never showed': Anushka's emotional note on Kohli's retirement
What's the story
Renowned Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, penned a touching tribute on social media after her husband's shock retirement from Test cricket.
Reacting to Kohli's retirement on Monday, she wrote about her admiration for his dedication to the sport.
In her heartfelt note, Sharma acknowledged the unseen struggles and sacrifices Kohli made for Test cricket: "They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed."
Tribute
'Watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege'
Further lauding Kohli's growth as a player and person, Sharma said he returned from every Test series a "little wiser, a little humbler."
"Watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she said, adding that she admired his journey.
The actor also appreciated Kohli's undying love for Test cricket and his decision to retire on his own terms.
Kohli responded to Sharma's heartfelt post with a series of heart emojis.
Insight
'You've earned every bit of this goodbye'
Sharma's note on Instagram was a testament to her understanding of Kohli's journey in Test cricket.
She understood the "battles no one saw," and the "unwavering love" he gave to the game.
The actor wrapped up her tribute by saying, "You've earned every bit of this goodbye.
The retirement announcement has left fans and fellow players alike in shock, with many flooding social media to express admiration for Kohli's contributions to cricket.