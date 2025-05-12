What's the story

Renowned Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, penned a touching tribute on social media after her husband's shock retirement from Test cricket.

Reacting to Kohli's retirement on Monday, she wrote about her admiration for his dedication to the sport.

In her heartfelt note, Sharma acknowledged the unseen struggles and sacrifices Kohli made for Test cricket: "They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed."