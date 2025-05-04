Virat Kohli has dominated these teams in IPL
What's the story
Once again, the seasoned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli proved why he is one of the best in the business.
In match 52 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Kohli scored a formidable 62 runs off just 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, here we look at the teams against which Kohli owns over 1,100 IPL runs.
#1
1,146 runs vs CSK
With his latest half-century against MS Dhoni's men, Kohli has now raced to 1,146 runs from 35 IPL matches against CSK.
He averages 38.20 (SR: 127.75). Notably, this was his 10th fifty against CSK.
Kohli has now steered clear of Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma in terms of most 50-plus scores against CSK (9 each).
Dhawan (1,057) is the only other batter with 1,100 runs against the Super Kings.
#2
1,130 runs vs DC
Kohli has smashed a total of 1,130 runs at 49.13 across 31 matches against the Capitals. His strike rate is a decent 133.88.
The tally includes 11 fifties as Rohit Sharma (1,052) is the only other batter with over 1,000 runs against the opposition.
Meanwhile, Kohli's highest score against the Capitals is 99.
#3
1,104 runs versus PBKS
Kohli has also been a run machine against PBKS.
Having played 34 matches, he owns a tally of 1,104 runs against them at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 133.49.
He has one century and six fifties to his name with the best score being a brilliant 113.
Warner (1,134) is the only other batter with 900 runs against the Mohali-based team.