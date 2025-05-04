What's the story

Once again, the seasoned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli proved why he is one of the best in the business.

In match 52 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Kohli scored a formidable 62 runs off just 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, here we look at the teams against which Kohli owns over 1,100 IPL runs.