IPL 2025, GT vs SRH: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad.
GT scored 224/6 in 20 overs with fiery knocks from Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.
In response, SRH managed 186/6. Notably, Travis Head and Ishant Sharma were the Impact Payers in this contest.
Head
SRH's Impact Sub Head fails to score big runs
Head came in as SRH's Impact Sub, replacing pacer Mohammed Shami.
Head scored 20 runs from 16 balls, adding 49 runs for the opening wicket alongside Abhishek Sharma.
Despite hitting 4 fours, Head wasn't at his best in this stiff run-chase.
Prasidh Krishna got his scalp inside the powerplay. Rashid Khan played a key role after completing a fine outfield catch.
Sharma
How Ishant performed for Gujarat?
Ishant was Gujarat's Impact Sub. He came in for Sai Sudharsan.
Veteran Ishant picked one wicket in the form of half-centurion Abhishek (74).
Overall, he bowled 3.2 overs, leaking 35 runs. He limped off the field after picking up an injury. He seemed to have done something to his leg. Sai Kishore completed Ishant's over.