May 03, 202501:04 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad.

GT scored 224/6 in 20 overs with fiery knocks from Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

In response, SRH managed 186/6. Notably, Travis Head and Ishant Sharma were the Impact Payers in this contest.