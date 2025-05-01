IPL: Bowlers to have taken hat-trick for Punjab Kings
What's the story
Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history with an incredible hat-trick in the Indian Premier League on April 30.
Chahal made a mark as Punjab King beat Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Despite recording his second hat-trick, he took four wickets in an over.
Chahal became the fourth player with a hat-trick for PBKS in the IPL. Here's the list.
#1
Yuvraj Singh (2009)
In 2009, star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh became only the fourth player to take a hat-trick in the IPL.
He took one for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Durban.
Days later, Yuvraj recorded another hat-trick, this time against Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg.
Notably, he became the first-ever bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in an IPL season.
#2
Axar Patel (2016)
In 2016, Axar Patel achieved his memorable hat-trick for PBKS against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
He dismissed Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, and Dwayne Bravo in the seventh over, and then removed Ravindra Jadeja with the first ball of the 11th over to complete the hat-trick.
This performance was pivotal in Punjab's 23-run victory over GL.
#3
Sam Curran (2019)
Three years, Sam Curran became the first overseas player to take a hat-trick for PBKS in the IPL (2019).
It was a remarkable effort that reduced Delhi Capitals from 144/3 to 152 all out. They lost their last seven wickets for just eight runs.
At 20, Curran became the youngest-ever player to take a hat-trick in the cash-rich league.
#4
Yuzvendra Chahal (2025)
Chahal is the latest entrant on this list with a special hat-trick against CSK.
He has become the third player with multiple hat-tricks in the IPL, joining the likes of Amit Mishra (3 - 2008, 2011, and 2013) and Yuvraj (2 - 2009).
As per Cricbuzz, Chahal also became the first bowler with four wickets in an over in multiple IPL matches.