In 2009, star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh became only the fourth player to take a hat-trick in the IPL.

He took one for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Durban.

Days later, Yuvraj recorded another hat-trick, this time against Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg.

Notably, he became the first-ever bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in an IPL season.