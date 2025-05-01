Injured Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025: Details here
What's the story
In a blow to Rajasthan Royals, star pacer Sandeep Sharma has officially been ruled out of IPL 2025.
The senior seamer suffered a fractured finger, and the franchise confirmed the news on May 1.
"He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery," the franchise said.
Injury impact
How Sandeep injured his finger
The 31-year-old bowler picked up the injury during a home match against Gujarat Titans earlier this season.
He was trying to field a shot from Shubman Gill off his own bowling when the incident happened. Despite the injury, Sandeep completed his spell.
His absence is viewed as a major blow for the Royals, who are still in the race for playoffs.
Replacement
What about his replacement?
Sandeep ended up taking nine wickets from 10 matches with an economy of 9.89 in IPL 2025.
He was replaced by Akash Madhwal in the Playing XI for the match against Mumbai Indians after sustaining his injury.
The Royals have announced that the management will finalize a replacement for Sandeep and will make an announcement soon.
Journey
Sandeep's journey in IPL
Sandeep is among the most experienced bowlers in the IPL.
Making his debut in 2013, he has played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad besides representing the Royals.
The right-arm pacer, with a propensity to produce crucial breakthroughs, has snapped up 146 wickets from 137 IPL matches at an average of 27.87. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.