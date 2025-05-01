Revisiting Sam Curran's best T20 knocks
What's the story
Sam Curran has grown into a dependable all-rounder, known for his ability to influence matches.
While his bowling often takes center stage, Curran has produced several game-changing innings with the bat as well.
One of his standout knocks came in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings, where he hammered 88 off 47 balls against Punjab Kings.
Here are his best T20 batting performances.
#1
102* off 58 - Surrey vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast (2024)
Curran's best T20 knock came during the 2024 Vitality Blast, where he powered Surrey to victory with a brilliant unbeaten 102 off 58 balls against Hampshire.
Chasing 184, Surrey were in deep trouble at 27/3 before Curran built a crucial 87-run stand with Dom Sibley, who contributed 27.
Curran's innings, featuring seven fours and six sixes, guided Surrey to a five-wicket win.
#2
88 off 47 - CSK vs PBKS, IPL (2025)*
Curran's second-best T20 knock came in Match 49 of IPL 2025, playing for CSK against Punjab Kings.
After CSK lost three wickets in the powerplay, Curran steadied the innings with a 78-run partnership alongside Dewald Brevis, who scored 32.
Taking charge after Brevis's dismissal, Curran unleashed a powerful 82 off 47 balls, including nine fours and four sixes, helping CSK post 190/10.
#3
68 off 35 - Surrey vs Sussex, Vitality Blast (2023)
In the 2023 Vitality Blast, Curran delivered his third-best T20 knock, hammering 68 off just 35 balls for Surrey against Sussex.
After losing an early wicket, Curran joined forces with Laurie Evans to build a commanding 157-run stand, with Evans contributing 93 off 51 balls.
Meanwhile, Curran's aggressive innings, featuring six fours and four sixes, helped Surrey post a formidable 258/6 in 20 overs.
#4
68 off 38 - OI-M vs MO-M, The Hundred (2024)
Curran's fourth-best T20 knock came in the 2024 Hundred Men's Competition for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals.
The all-rounder scored a crucial 68 off 38 balls, anchoring the innings after early setbacks.
His aggressive knock, featuring two fours and six sixes, was well-supported by Will Jacks' quickfire 41 off 20 balls, helping the Invincibles post a competitive total of 164/8 from their 100 balls.
#5
68 off 47 - Surrey vs Middlesex, Vitality Blast (2023)
The all-rounder's 68 off 47 balls during the 2023 Vitality Blast for Surrey rounds out this list of his top five T20 knocks.
According to ESPNcricinfo, batting first, Surrey lost an early wicket before Sam and his brother Tom (50 off 33) took charge.
Their 118-run partnership, along with Jacks' brisk 43 off 22 balls, powered Surrey to a total of 199/6 (20 overs).