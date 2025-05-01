What's the story

Sam Curran has grown into a dependable all-rounder, known for his ability to influence matches.

While his bowling often takes center stage, Curran has produced several game-changing innings with the bat as well.

One of his standout knocks came in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings, where he hammered 88 off 47 balls against Punjab Kings.

Here are his best T20 batting performances.