What's the story

28-year-old Zimbabwe leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa shone for his side on debut in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Masekesa picked figures worth 5/115 in 31.2 overs for Zimbabwe.

Notably, Bangladesh were 291/7 at stumps on Day 2 before ending on 444/10.

It was Masekesa who picked the final Bangladesh wicket in the form of centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz.