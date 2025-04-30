Zimbabwe's Vincent Masekesa claims fifer on Test debut versus Bangladesh
What's the story
28-year-old Zimbabwe leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa shone for his side on debut in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Masekesa picked figures worth 5/115 in 31.2 overs for Zimbabwe.
Notably, Bangladesh were 291/7 at stumps on Day 2 before ending on 444/10.
It was Masekesa who picked the final Bangladesh wicket in the form of centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Performance
A five-star performance
Bangladesh were 259/3 at one stage before Masekesa dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (23) to reduce the hosts at 259/4.
Moments later, the spinner got the dangerous Jaker Ali (5) before ending the day with Nayeem Hasan's scalp.
After his three wickets on Day 2, Masekesa broke a fifty-plus stand between Mehidy and Taijul Islam on Day 3.
As mentioned, Mehidy was his final victim.
Stats
8th Zimbabwe bowler with a five-wicket haul versus Bangladesh
Masekesa bowled 31.2 overs and conceded 115 runs. His economy rate was 3.70. He failed to bowl a single maiden over.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Masekesa has raced to 76 wickets in First-Class cricket. This was his 6th five-wicket haul in FC cricket.
Masekesa is now the 8th Zimbabwe bowler with a five-wicket haul in Test cricket versus Bangladesh and the 7th on Bangladesh soil.
Do you know?
2nd Zimbabwe bowler with this record
Masekesa is also the 2nd Zimbabwe bowler with a five-wicket haul in Tests versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. He has joined Elton Chigumbura, who managed 5/54 in 2005.