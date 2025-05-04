What's the story

In a thrilling 2025 Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3, Romario Shepherd made history by scoring the fastest fifty in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) history.

He achieved the remarkable feat off just 14 balls as RCB scored 54 runs off the last two overs and posted a total of 213/5 in Bengaluru.

Here we look at all instances of teams scoring 50-plus runs in the last two overs of an IPL innings.