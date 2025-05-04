IPL: These teams scored 50-plus runs in last two overs
What's the story
In a thrilling 2025 Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3, Romario Shepherd made history by scoring the fastest fifty in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) history.
He achieved the remarkable feat off just 14 balls as RCB scored 54 runs off the last two overs and posted a total of 213/5 in Bengaluru.
Here we look at all instances of teams scoring 50-plus runs in the last two overs of an IPL innings.
#1
54/0 - RCB vs CSK, 2025
In the aforementioned RCB-CSK game, Shepherd came to bat when RCB was reeling at 157/5 with just 14 balls remaining in the innings.
He stitched a vital 55-run partnership with Tim David, out of which he scored a stunning 53 runs.
The duo added 54 runs off the last two overs, making it the costliest 19-20 overs in an IPL innings.
This fireworks propelled RCB's total to 213/5. The team later won the thriller by two runs.
#2
53/0 - DC vs GT, 2024
Delhi Capitals posted a massive 224/4 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans in the 2024 IPL game in Delhi.
Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs tormented the Titans bowlers by managing 53 runs off the final two overs.
Mohit Sharma, known for his impeccable death-bowling skills, was dispatched for 31 runs in the 20th over.
Chasing the mammoth target, the Titans could only manage 220/8, losing by 4 runs.
#3
51/0 - MI vs DC, 2024
Shepherd's brilliance also powered the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL game against DC at the Wankhede Stadium.
In the final two overs, the five-time champions garnered 51 runs to finish at 234/5, their third-highest IPL team total back then.
Shepherd smacked Anrich Nortje for 32 runs in the final over. Meanwhile, the Capitals fell short while chasing the target.