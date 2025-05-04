Who has scored the fastest fifty in IPL history?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has equaled the Indian Premier League (IPL) record for the second-fastest fifty.
He accomplished the incredible feat in just 14 balls as RCB posted a mammoth 213/5 against CSK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
He went berserk in the final two overs as RCB prevailed in the fixture.
Here we present the fastest fifties in IPL history.
#2
Romario Shepherd - 14 balls
RCB slumped in the aforementioned match after quick fifties from Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli.
However, they scored an astonishing 54 runs off their last two overs.
This late surge set a new IPL record for most runs across the 19th and 20th overs.
Shepherd played a pivotal role in this achievement by scoring an unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls, hitting six sixes and two fours.
He completed his fifty on the last ball of the innings.
#2
Pat Cummins - 14 balls
Chasing 162 versus Mumbai Indians in the 2022 game in Pune, Kolkata Knight Riders was reeling at 101/5.
However, Pat Cummins walked in thereafter and played an explosive innings that turned the match on its head.
He scored a stunning 56 off just 15 balls, smashing Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams for fun.
Cummins smashed the then joint-fastest IPL fifty, off just 14 balls as KKR prevailed in 16 overs.
His knock was laced with four fours and six maximums.
#2
KL Rahul - 14 balls
KL Rahul tormented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) bowlers in the 2018 IPL game in Mohali.
Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Rahul went berserk in the powerplay and completed his fifty off just 14 balls.
It was the tournament's fastest half-century at the time. Rahul smashed six fours and four sixes before being dismissed for a 16-ball 51.
However, his brilliance helped KXIP accomplish the 167-run target with ease.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal owns the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history.
He faced 13 balls for his half-century versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 56 of the IPL 2023 in Kolkata.
Yashasvi remained unbeaten on 98 from 47 balls, hammering 13 fours and five sixes.
He struck at 208.51 as RR handed KKR one of their worst defeats in IPL history, having chased down 150 in 13.1 overs.