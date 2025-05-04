What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has equaled the Indian Premier League (IPL) record for the second-fastest fifty.

He accomplished the incredible feat in just 14 balls as RCB posted a mammoth 213/5 against CSK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

He went berserk in the final two overs as RCB prevailed in the fixture.

Here we present the fastest fifties in IPL history.