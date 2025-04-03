Why Yashasvi Jaiswal left Mumbai for Goa: Star batter explains
What's the story
Indian cricket prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has officially confirmed that he will be leaving his domestic team in Mumbai and joining Goa.
The 23-year-old batter said that this was a "very tough" decision for him.
"Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," he told The Indian Express.
Transfer details
Jaiswal granted NOC for transfer to Goa
As reported earlier, Jaisval received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is set to take on a leadership role, with the possibility of captaining Goa next season.
He cited "career aspirations" and "personal circumstances" as reasons for his move in his letter to the MCA.
Before sending the letter, he reportedly spoke to MCA officials about his decision, hinting at possible dissatisfaction with the Mumbai team management.
Leadership opportunity
Jaiswal's new role and future plans
Jaiswal has also confirmed that Goa offered him a leadership role. He said, "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role."
His priority is to perform well for India. Whenever he is not on national duty, he will play for Goa in domestic cricket.
Earlier, players like Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad have also made similar transitions.
Career highlights
A look at Jaiswal's impressive record
Jaiswal's move to Goa opens a new chapter in his already illustrious domestic cricket career.
Since debuting for Mumbai in 2019, the left-handed batter has been a beast in domestic cricket. He currently averages 60.85 and 52.62 in First-Class (36 matches) and List A cricket (33 matches) respectively.
In 19 Tests for India, Jaiswal has racked up 1,798 runs at a remarkable average of 52.88. This includes four tons and 10 half-centuries.