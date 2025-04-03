What's the story

Indian cricket prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has officially confirmed that he will be leaving his domestic team in Mumbai and joining Goa.

The 23-year-old batter said that this was a "very tough" decision for him.

"Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," he told The Indian Express.