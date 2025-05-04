Batters with 500-plus runs in most IPL seasons
What's the story
In a stunning show of skill and consistency, Virat Kohli has broken David Warner's record for smashing 500+ runs in most Indian Premier League seasons.
Kohli achieved the feat during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, where he scored a stunning 62 runs off just 33 balls in Bengaluru.
Here we look at the batters to have breached the 500-run mark on most occasions in the cash-rich league.
#4
Shikhar Dhawan: 5 seasons
Shikhar Dhawan, who has now retired from professional cricket, remains one of the most prolific run-scorers in IPL history.
He is one of only three players with over 6,700 IPL runs, the other being Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Notably, Dhawan slammed 500 or more runs in five different IPL seasons (2012, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021).
His best campaign in terms of runs came in 2020 as he scored 618 runs.
#3
KL Rahul: 6 seasons
KL Rahul feature on this list with six such seasons where he scored 500+ runs.
Rahul started his IPL journey with RCB before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
However, his breakthrough season was 2018 when he scored 659 runs at 54.91.
Rahul, who now plays for Delhi Capitals, scored over 500 runs each in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.
He won the Orange Cap in 2020 for scoring 670 runs.
#2
David Warner: 7 seasons
Former Australian opener David Warner dominated the bowlers for over a decade in the IPL.
His tally of 6,565 IPL runs is the most for an overseas batter.
Warner breached the 500-run mark on seven occasions - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2023.
His best season came in 2016 where his 848-run campaign powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory.
Warner remains the only batter to win the Orange Cap thrice.
#1
Virat Kohli: 8 seasons
In Bengaluru, Kohli went past Warner to top this list.
As mentioned, this marks Kohli's eighth season where he touched the 500-run mark.
Kohli, IPL's leading run-scorer, also did so in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, and 2024.
He slammed 973 runs in 2016, the highest-ever by a batter in an IPL season.
His tally included four tons. Kohli won his only other Orange Cap in 2024.