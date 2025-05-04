What's the story

In a stunning show of skill and consistency, Virat Kohli has broken David Warner's record for smashing 500+ runs in most Indian Premier League seasons.

Kohli achieved the feat during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, where he scored a stunning 62 runs off just 33 balls in Bengaluru.

Here we look at the batters to have breached the 500-run mark on most occasions in the cash-rich league.