Lungi Ngidi shines on RCB debut with three-fer versus CSK
What's the story
In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 match on May 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a narrow two-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, who made his debut for RCB in place of Josh Hazelwood, played a pivotal role in this win.
He took three key wickets, including two in the final stages of the match, disrupting CSK's chase and ensuring RCB's triumph.
Here's more.
Player spotlight
Ngidi's impactful debut
Ngidi dismissed Sam Curran in the 6th over, reducing CSK to 58/2.
Although Ngidi dropped an easy catch in the 16th over, he made amends by taking two important wickets in the 17th over.
He first dismissed Ayush Mhatre, who scored 94. Ngidi broke CSK's momentum as Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja had added 114 runs for the 3rd wicket. He then sent Dewald Brevis packing for a golden duck on the very next ball.
His final figures read an impressive 3/30 from four overs at an economy of 7.50.
Numbers
Ngidi races past 180 scalps in the 20-over format
In 15 IPL matches, Ngidi has raced to 28 scalps at an average of 17.07. He owns an economy rate of 8.24.
Notably, Ngidi had earlier played for CSK in the IPL. His last appearance was in the 2021 season. He picked 25 wickets for the Men in Yellow.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ngidi now owns 182 scalps in the 20-over format. He averages an impressive 21.
Proceedings
RCB beat CSK, complete the double over them this season
RCB completed the double over CSK in IPL 2025. After beating CSK by 50 runs at Chepauk earlier this season, RCB clinched a 2-run win on Saturday in Bengaluru.
CSK scored 211/5 after RCB posted a score of 213/5.
Notably, CSK needed six runs off the final three balls but ended up managing three singles. Yash Dayal defended RCB's score.
Earlier, Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd shone for RCB with the bat.