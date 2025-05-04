What's the story

In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 match on May 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a narrow two-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, who made his debut for RCB in place of Josh Hazelwood, played a pivotal role in this win.

He took three key wickets, including two in the final stages of the match, disrupting CSK's chase and ensuring RCB's triumph.

