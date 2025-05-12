What's the story

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13-24, turning the French coastal town into a haven for movie buffs.

The festival will see Indian director Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix last year for All We Imagine As Light, serving as a jury member this year.

She will be joined by Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, etc.

Here are the top highlights expected this year.